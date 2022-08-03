Love Aldi? You Might Be Able To Get Married There

Many people dream of the perfect wedding, and that includes the wedding venue. A bride might see herself walking down the aisle of a church, a destination wedding on a beach, or standing under a decorated arbor in a favorite garden. However, for some, those things might be cliché and not reflect the couple's true passions or interests.

Every couple has something that means a lot to them and reminds them of their love. Maybe it's a city, a school, or even a fast food joint, like for this couple who involved Burger King in their wedding.

There are many things to consider when choosing a wedding venue. While many would rather not consider the budget because it seems unromantic, the truth is that this factor will take up at least half the wedding cost (via CVent). This might force people to reconsider that destination beach wedding for a venue closer to home — but what about your local budget grocery store? Would you consider walking down the aisles of Aldi? It would undoubtedly be a day you and many others would never forget!

Maybe it's nothing to do with budget and all to do with your love of Aldi. For one couple walking down the aisle of Aldi, it might be just the wedding they've been looking for — and it won't even cost a thing.