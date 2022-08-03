Alastair Little: The Legendary British Chef's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Revealed

According to Eater, Alastair Little was "the grandfather of modern British cooking." Little opened his first restaurant, named "Alastair Little," in Soho, London in 1985. His eponymous restaurant pioneered the way for modern British cooking and broke many barriers, including letting guests view the open kitchen. Little also left tables bare and used paper napkins instead of cloth napkins. His most shocking move was changing the menu twice daily, depending on what he could find at the local markets. His restaurant won the Times Restaurant of the Year award in 1993 (per Celebseek).

Little wanted his restaurants to feel more casual than the often stuffy French restaurants that dominated the London culinary scene. He emphasized simple food that focused on ingredients and wasn't afraid to remove excess items from the plate if they did not highlight the dish as a whole. Little strived to use ingredients that were in season and often favored a Mediterranean-inspired menu (per BigHospitality).

Unlike Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay, Little was never a household name in London. He disliked service, often calling it "turgid and rough" (via Eater).