How Changing Cold Drink Habits Are Affecting Starbucks' Bottom Line

According to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the company's positive results during 2022's third quarter was helped by Gen Z's seemingly unquenchable craving for customizable cold drinks, per The New York Times. According to CNBC, three-quarters of Starbucks' sales in its most recent quarter were attributable to the popularity of customizable iced beverages. First, those cold Starbucks drinks cost incrementally more with each add-on, of which there are many (e.g., syrups, milks, toppings). Second, Gen Z seems to love posting photos of their custom masterpieces to social media sites (via The New York Times). All this photo-posting would seem only to increase exposure and demand for more of these drinks – at least among the Gen Z cohort, which, Schultz notes, happens to be Starbucks' key demographic (via CNBC).

Notwithstanding that disposable income appears to be shrinking among consumers, Starbucks customers don't seem willing to sacrifice their iced beverage habit. On the other hand, QSR magazine notes that the cold coffee drink trend is not isolated to Starbucks. Indeed, sales of cold brew coffee drinks at quick-service restaurants were up 27% in April 2022, with iced coffee as the "cold leader."