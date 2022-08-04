Instagram Is Cracking Up At Antoni Porowski's Birthday Post For Martha Stewart

To some extent, it makes sense that all celebrities know each other in some capacity, but even so, the friendship between Martha Stewart and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski falls on the more unexpected side of the spectrum. Ironically enough, their current friendship stems from an Instagram "feud" in 2019. Porowski posted a few photos from Stewart's famous Christmas party, and the queen of all things hosting did not appreciate that he did not tag her in the photos (via Today).

Like many boomers on Instagram, Queen Martha started her comment like an email: "Dear antoni: this is @marthastewart48," she wrote. "You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin , bete noir and creme brulee," she added. "We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!!"

The "Queer Eye" gourmand jokingly fired back with a photo of him standing in the hostess with the mostess' yard and captioned it: "patiently keeping my hands warm by her fire pit until @marthastewart48 follows me back." Luckily for foodie fans, the pair squashed the beef on "Martha Knows Best," where Porowski apologized for not tagging her or sending a thank you note after her Christmas party, which she really took to heart (via Insider). Even though the feud seems to be resolved, Porowski still brought it up in Stewart's birthday post from this year.