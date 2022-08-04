Twitter Is Emotional Over Nigella Lawson's Tribute To Alastair Little

On August 3, 2022, British chef Alastair Little passed away at the age of 72, per Eater. He was a celebrated restaurant owner, cookbook writer, and "grandfather" of British cuisine as it is known today. His London restaurant's ever-changing menu and inviting, non-stuffy atmosphere inspired eateries around the world. Throughout his career, Little received numerous awards, including the Times Restaurant of the Year in 1993 and the Glenfiddich Award for the Best Food Book of the Year for "Keep It Simple" (via SNBC 13).

Several peers posted condolences following Little's passing. Chef Dan Lepard said in a Twitter post, "Deeply saddened to learn that the great chef Alastair Little died last night," adding that he still incorporates the lessons he learned from Little in his cooking. He followed up with an unpublished quote from the first draft of Little's "Keep it Simple." Chef James Martin, too, shared a heartfelt message paired with an old photo of Little. "Chef, you are and always will be a legend to me and many others. RIP," the post ended. As tributes began to roll out, one from Nigella Lawson also emerged on Twitter.