Twitter Is Emotional Over Nigella Lawson's Tribute To Alastair Little
On August 3, 2022, British chef Alastair Little passed away at the age of 72, per Eater. He was a celebrated restaurant owner, cookbook writer, and "grandfather" of British cuisine as it is known today. His London restaurant's ever-changing menu and inviting, non-stuffy atmosphere inspired eateries around the world. Throughout his career, Little received numerous awards, including the Times Restaurant of the Year in 1993 and the Glenfiddich Award for the Best Food Book of the Year for "Keep It Simple" (via SNBC 13).
Several peers posted condolences following Little's passing. Chef Dan Lepard said in a Twitter post, "Deeply saddened to learn that the great chef Alastair Little died last night," adding that he still incorporates the lessons he learned from Little in his cooking. He followed up with an unpublished quote from the first draft of Little's "Keep it Simple." Chef James Martin, too, shared a heartfelt message paired with an old photo of Little. "Chef, you are and always will be a legend to me and many others. RIP," the post ended. As tributes began to roll out, one from Nigella Lawson also emerged on Twitter.
Lawson called Little 'a hugely influential and inspiring chef'
This week, English television host and cookbook author Nigella Lawson retweeted Lepard's tribute to Little, adding her own thoughts: "I'm so saddened to hear that the great Alastair Little has died," she began. "What a hugely influential and inspiring chef, and a wonderful man. Huge love to his family. Such a loss."
Twitter commenters echoed in her sadness, posting their own condolences. "Really sorry to hear about this sad news. He was no doubt one of the greats. Rest in peace," one comment said. Another user said they'd cook something from "Keep It Simple" in the near future to honor the late chef, and others called his books on Italian, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern cooking "required reading." One commenter knew firsthand how special Little's eateries were. "So many wonderful memories of his restaurants – he was the first chef I loved after moving to London in 1987. Very sad," they wrote. It's no doubt that many British chefs — and food lovers from all over the world — are feeling the impact of Little's passing today.