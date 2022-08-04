Here's How To Win Free Wendy's Fries For A Year

The Wendy's Twitter account is at it again, and we're loving it — sorry, McDonald's. If you're unfamiliar with the activity on the fast food chain's social media accounts, let us bring you up to speed. Though Wendy's may be known for its burgers, fries, and famous Frosty, it has also built a reputation on its ability to not only start, but also hold a conversation on the platform that Elon Musk almost bought for $44 billion, per CNBC. In fact, The Washington Post notes that while the Wendy's mascot adorned with pigtails and bows "may look sweet," on Twitter she turns into a "mean girl" that would make Regina George proud. The chain is always playfully roasting other brands, like Burger King and its loyal followers, in a hilarious manner.

Wendy's has so much swagger on Twitter, in fact, that it inspired one of the most retweeted tweets on the platform and even birthed a made-up holiday on social media called National Roast Day, celebrated annually in the winter. Now the burger brand is taking command of the Twitterverse once again with a french fry proposal contest, which just might have you humming along to Queen Bey's "Single Ladies." Of course, you will be judged by your internet peers, but you could also wind up with free Wendy's fries for a year. Here's what you need to know.