Dunkin' South Korea's New Donut Is An Ode To Fried Chicken

Although Dunkin' offers coffee and other beverages, let's face it, we know the chain best for its various Dunkin' donuts. In addition to classics like powdered sugar, jelly, and frosted sprinkle, Dunkin' has also offered some far more unique donuts over the years. According to Delish, some of the strangest Dunkin' donuts have included the black cheese donut in Indonesia, the pork floss donut in China, and the date donut in the United Arab Emirates. But no matter how strange these donuts may seem to Americans, they pay homage to the cultures in which they're found.

In fact, the latest Dunkin' donut celebrates South Korean culture, namely Korean fried chicken. This dish skyrocketed in popularity in the 1980s and countless restaurateurs experimented to find the best method. Today, per Food Worth Writing For, most Korean fried chicken is marinated in a sweet and spicy sauce, fried twice, and served with pickled radish. But what about the donuts?