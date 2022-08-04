PETA Has Shockingly Harsh Words For Gordon Ramsay

It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is a fan of meat. The infamously hard-to-please chef is known for whipping up a variety of meat-centric recipes such as steak tacos, stuffed pork tenderloin, turkey meatballs, and much more. Though not a vegetarian, Ramsay is also known to love fresh, seasonal vegetable dishes, too (via YouTube). In fact, Green Matters reports that some fans even wondered if the notorious bad boy chef wasn't turning vegan after all.

Ramsay hasn't confirmed anything of the sort. In fact, though he loves a good vegetable dish, the celebrity chef hasn't been afraid to share his dislike of the plant-based community. According to Mirror, multiple accounts exist of Ramsay bashing vegans and even secretly feeding meat or meat byproducts to vegetarians. Recently, Ramsay ruffled the feathers of animal activists again after posting a controversial TikTok. In the video, Ramsay enters a lamb pen and jokes about which one of the farm animals he'll eat next. "Oven time!" Ramsay taunts as he approaches the group of lambs before the video ends. Some viewers found Ramsay's TikTok funny, but others not so much. PETA in particular had some brutal words for Ramsay and his idea of humor, per LADBible.