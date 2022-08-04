How You Can Take A Cap'n Crunch Ship To Work In New York
If you start your day with a big bowl of cereal, you're in good company. It is, after all, the breakfast preference of several celebrities. Katy Perry likes to indulge in Lucky Charms; Kendall Jenner tweeted a shot of her Cheerios; and Camila Cabello said, "My blood is 99% cereal" (via MTV). Clearly, Americans (famous or not) love their cereal.
Here's more proof. Research conducted by Mintel shows that 86% of U.S. residents confessed to having devoured cold cereal in 2017. Interestingly, 74% of respondents also said that cereal is a great snack any time of day. While Statista shows that Honey Nut Cheerios, a General Mills product, was the biggest seller in the nation in 2019, the second place finisher was Cinnamon Toast Crunch and in third place was Frosted Flakes (via StarTribune). With these favorites being a honey-centric circle, a square sprinkled with cinnamon, and a sugar-coated flake, it would seem that Americans are quite eclectic when it comes to their cereal preferences.
It's hard not to love cereal when it's marketed in such a myriad of fun ways. Many have grown up listening to Tony the Tiger saying Frosted Flakes are "Grrreat," while watching Toucan Sam follow his nose. Kellogg's even offers "Mashups" of its hottest products like a combo box of Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops (per Digital Media Solutions). And, now, you can hitch a ride on a Cap'n Crunch-inspired ferry.
S.S. Guppy passengers will receive complimentary treats
Yes, if your Big Apple commute has become a humdrum affair, you can liven things up from August 9 to August 11 by joining the Cap'n's Commute (via Food & Wine). This vessel that will strongly resemble the Captain's S.S. Guppy will be running for free from 8 am to 11 am and includes several stops in Manhattan and Brooklyn. And it will provide you with more than just an exciting voyage and plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops. According to Comic Book, those who are fortunate enough to land a spot will also be treated to complimentary java from Goodlife Coffee, some Cap'n Crunch cereal, tunes provided by a DJ, lots of fun games, and more. Make your reservations at the Cap'N'S Commute site now as they are sure to be a hot commodity.
Don't worry, however, if you won't be in NYC any time soon. The Captain invites you to enter a contest by commenting with #CapnsCommuteSweepstakes to win a mascot-splashed tee, a hat just like the one worn by the Captain himself, a bandana, and a pair of customized sneakers. Once again, cereal has proven itself to be the food that offers the most fun.