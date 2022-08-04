How You Can Take A Cap'n Crunch Ship To Work In New York

If you start your day with a big bowl of cereal, you're in good company. It is, after all, the breakfast preference of several celebrities. Katy Perry likes to indulge in Lucky Charms; Kendall Jenner tweeted a shot of her Cheerios; and Camila Cabello said, "My blood is 99% cereal" (via MTV). Clearly, Americans (famous or not) love their cereal.

Here's more proof. Research conducted by Mintel shows that 86% of U.S. residents confessed to having devoured cold cereal in 2017. Interestingly, 74% of respondents also said that cereal is a great snack any time of day. While Statista shows that Honey Nut Cheerios, a General Mills product, was the biggest seller in the nation in 2019, the second place finisher was Cinnamon Toast Crunch and in third place was Frosted Flakes (via StarTribune). With these favorites being a honey-centric circle, a square sprinkled with cinnamon, and a sugar-coated flake, it would seem that Americans are quite eclectic when it comes to their cereal preferences.

It's hard not to love cereal when it's marketed in such a myriad of fun ways. Many have grown up listening to Tony the Tiger saying Frosted Flakes are "Grrreat," while watching Toucan Sam follow his nose. Kellogg's even offers "Mashups" of its hottest products like a combo box of Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops (per Digital Media Solutions). And, now, you can hitch a ride on a Cap'n Crunch-inspired ferry.