Taco Bell Is Finally Adding A New Dessert To The Menu
Taco Bell is a land of options. Its menu spans over 60 items, not including breakfast or drinks. Factor in that most of those menu items are entirely customizable and you've got an innumerably large menu. The company was even among the first fast-food chains to offer vegetarian and vegan options. If you've ever wondered what the Taco Bell menu looked like the year you were born, it was vegetarian friendly. The humble bean burrito has been on the menu for over 50 years, feeding vegetarians at the drive-thru for generations (via USA Today). Taco Bell's limited release and collab items are also legendary. Nacho fries or Doritos Locos Tacos, anyone? (via Taco Bell).
The only area where Taco Bell is lacking is in the dessert department. The chain only offers two small, fairly sad treats. And while the Cinnabon Delights are fairly tasty, the cinnamon twists just can't hold their own. But the chain is making a change and combining a strength with a weakness by adding one of its famous team-ups to the menu. And this one's bound to be a doozy.
Taco Bell x Milk Bar
From August 3 to 17, Taco Bell diners in New York and L.A. are in for a treat (via Instagram). Customers in these cities will be able to test the chain's latest creation with trendy bakery and cookie maker Milk Bar. That's right, Taco Bell has become the latest unexpected place to buy Milk Bar with its Strawberry Bell Truffles collab (via The Street).
From the outside, these truffles appear to be little pinkish balls of vanilla cake, but they are in fact so much more. The treats consist of three layers: a semi-soft sweet corn fudge core, strawberry milk-soaked vanilla cake, and an outer shell that consists of "a sweet and slightly salty strawberry and sweet corn cake coating." The truffle is also flecked with Taco Bell's signature Crunchy Taco shell, which is not unlike Milk Bar's signature corn flakes found in their original ice cream flavors and cookies (per Forbes). Both brands stressed the importance of a strawberry-corn flavor combo in their creation. After nearly four years in the making, it seems like they've finally nailed it. The Strawberry Bell Truffle may be moved to the broader market after testing, but for now, it's only here for a limited time.