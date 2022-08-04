Taco Bell Is Finally Adding A New Dessert To The Menu

From August 3 to 17, Taco Bell diners in New York and L.A. are in for a treat (via Instagram). Customers in these cities will be able to test the chain's latest creation with trendy bakery and cookie maker Milk Bar. That's right, Taco Bell has become the latest unexpected place to buy Milk Bar with its Strawberry Bell Truffles collab (via The Street).

From the outside, these truffles appear to be little pinkish balls of vanilla cake, but they are in fact so much more. The treats consist of three layers: a semi-soft sweet corn fudge core, strawberry milk-soaked vanilla cake, and an outer shell that consists of "a sweet and slightly salty strawberry and sweet corn cake coating." The truffle is also flecked with Taco Bell's signature Crunchy Taco shell, which is not unlike Milk Bar's signature corn flakes found in their original ice cream flavors and cookies (per Forbes). Both brands stressed the importance of a strawberry-corn flavor combo in their creation. After nearly four years in the making, it seems like they've finally nailed it. The Strawberry Bell Truffle may be moved to the broader market after testing, but for now, it's only here for a limited time.