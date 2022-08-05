How A Lawsuit Made People Believe Chop Suey Was American

Although Sen dropped his lawsuit and failed to receive the honor of inventing the controversial dish, the legend remained. The lawsuit came at the heels of The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which, according to The History Channel, was "the first significant law restricting immigration into The United States." Despite making up only .002% of the population, the grossly restrictive, ten-year immigration law went into effect on the basis that Chinese workers were to blame for the economic downturn plaguing American businesses at the time. While Sen's efforts may have been rooted in self-righteousness, his lawsuit effectively armed racist Americans with ammunition against Chinese and Chinese-American citizens, all while they enjoyed the comforts of the "American-made" chop suey. To this day, folks across America use the otherwise ignorant adage "As American as chop suey" to measure just how American-made something is. Despite the pervasive misconception that Lem Sen invented chop suey on American soil, the historically problematic and downright delicious dish is worth honoring from a multicultural, Chinese-American perspective.