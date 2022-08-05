One Trader Joe's Sign Has Reddit Counting Down To Fall

It's that sluggish time of summer again when we start to get tired of the constant heat, our energy is on low, and our air conditioners are on high. As we make our way through August, social media is starting to get our hopes up with promises of lower temperatures, ads for pumpkin spice and aesthetic photos of orange and red leaves on the ground.

If you're anything like us, you're starting to get a little giddy for Fall too and all the products, foods and smells that come with the season. Even though school hasn't quite started back up yet, we cannot wait for the joy of what's to come and it's starting to look like we aren't the only ones.

As well-known Fall fanatics, Trader Joe's is starting the countdown for Fall too. Known for its pumpkin-flavored food items, the grocery store is heaven for Fall enthusiasts looking for anything that tastes like Fall in a bag, a cup, or any other container that one might be able to shove a pumpkin into. Trader Joe's is embracing its love of Fall and already starting the countdown until its beloved Pumpkin Palooza, and Reddit is all over it.