Nina Dobrev And Julianne Hough Name The One Food They Always Have In Their Kitchen - Exclusive

Julianne Hough, seen on "Footloose," had a simple answer when it comes to her kitchen must-haves. "Olive oil," she said to Mashed. The cooking staple can be used in a multitude of ways, as a garnish or as a method (sautéing, for instance). Nina Dobrev had a bit of a different response, with a certain seasoning being her favorite pantry stuffer. The "Degrassi" star explained, "Tajín. I put Tajín on everything — that or ketchup. I put it on my avocado for breakfast in the morning and I put it on my cocktails if we're doing a sangria cocktail or something." Looks like Tajín and sangria may be a new summer drink hack.

Nina, also known for her time on "The Vampire Diaries," continued to name protein shakes as her number one go-to before a big acting scene. As for Julianne, who is currently on Broadway for the show "POTUS," a light meal such as a protein, sweet potatoes, and some vegetables before a performance would suffice. After a long day on set (or stage), the friends may even be seen sipping on their new Sauvignon Blanc varietal from Fresh Vine Wine.

