The Recalled Food A New Lawsuit Is Blaming For A Pregnancy Loss

When family planning yields a hoped-for pregnancy, there's so much joy in the air that even mild morning sickness or an inconvenient craving may not do much to dampen your vibe. Same with having to abstain from whatever foods modern obstetrics professionals are advising pregnant women to avoid in 2022 (via Mayo Clinic). If only doing everything right could insulate you from forces outside your control.

For better or worse, that's where torts litigation comes in, according to Cornell Law School. When you've been injured, and you can prove in a court of law that it happened due to someone's fault other than your own, then the court may be willing to award you civil remedies. Most often, those remedies take the form of money damages paid by the person determined to have been at fault. That can include payment for pain and suffering, loss of wages, and other less direct damages that are known in the legal world as "consequential damages" (per Upstate Lawyer).

While litigation can't undo what's been done, it has nevertheless been known to help soften the blow. Perhaps that is what a Massachusetts woman is hoping for in filing a lawsuit in Florida federal court for damages suffered as a result of a second-trimester miscarriage, which she alleges was triggered by eating ice cream that, weeks later, became subject to a large-scale recall. It was possibly contaminated with the potentially pregnancy-terminating pathogen, listeria monocytogenes (via Tampa Bay Times).