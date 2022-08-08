Monster Is Planning To Unleash A Boozy Beast

While Monster Energy has clawed its mark into the beverage market, the brand is ready to pour a new offering that has many people buzzing. Although the shelf might be overflowing with options, FoodNavigator-USA.com reports the company has increased retail sales as well as placed itself in a strategic profitable marketing position. CEO Rodney Sacks appreciates that the performance brands are looking to carve out their niche, but he feels the company is poised for continued long-term growth.

Recently, Monster Energy has expanded beyond its core energy beverages. From the Monster Java that targeted coffee drinkers to recovery drinks, the cans hold a wide array of refreshing options. Earlier in 2022, the company purchased Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective, which included beer and hard seltzer brands like Cigar City and Oskar Blues, per Food Dive. Although Just Drinks once reported that Monster Beverage Corp co-CEO Hilton Schlosberg was wary of selling alcoholic beverages with the brand that was traditionally non-alcoholic, the acquisition seemed to be having the company trudging up that "slippery slope" to compete against other beverage brands. Mountain Dew announced a new alcoholic product and the new Topo Chico drink has garnered attention as classic soft drinks get a boozy upgrade. With the most recent Monster announcement, it appears that a new beast is ready to be unleashed.