How You Can Get Paid To Drink Wine While On Vacation

Per Majestic's Vinternship, the retailer is looking for a wine enthusiast who is willing to fly out to Spain and Portugal and spend a few days sipping on wines native to the countries. The trip includes flight tickets, accommodation, and a snazzy case of the Wine Club's wines. But that's not all — you'll also be paid £200 ($241) in spending money for each day spent on the vacation.

In return, all that Majestic asks you to do is put an end to an ever-pressing question: Does wine taste better on a holiday? According to Winerist Magazine, it's common to feel that the same wine you're drinking at home tasted better while you were on a sunny, beachside holiday. Not only does your body's ability to taste change depending on the environment that you're in, but colors, music, and ambiance all play a role in how a certain wine tastes.

To find it out for themselves, Majestic will send another box of wines when you're back home from your European wine-drinking vacation and will ask you to taste the drinks at home. You then get to sip, ponder, and evaluate whether the same wines tasted better when you were on a holiday or whether they tasted better at home.

The best part? You don't need to be a sommelier or a wine expert. As long as you like to drink wine, own a passport, and are over 18, you'll be eligible for the paid Vintership!