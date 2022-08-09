Why Padma Laksmi Will Never Put Mayonnaise On Her Grilled Cheese

It began sometime in 2011 when chef Gabrielle Hamilton recommended swapping out butter with full-fat mayonnaise when making a grilled cheese sandwich (per The Kitchn). The mayo was not to go on the inside of the sandwich but on the outside. The swap was meant to help the bread develop a crisp, golden crust. Southern Kitchen explains that it takes more to heat up the condiment, which means the grilled cheese sandwich can be toasted at slightly higher temperatures and for longer to get the perfect textures: crisp outside and fluffy inside. The grilled cheese sandwich hack also comes recommended by other esteemed food and lifestyle publications including Southern Living and Bon Appétit.

But model-turned-cooking celeb Padma Lakshmi is having none of that. In a recent Instagram post, she asked fans whether their preference was for "butter or mayo on the outside of a grilled cheese," before explaining where she stood and why. She said, "I know some people ... like to put mayonnaise on the outside of their grilled cheese, and I have to be honest, yes, it gives you a really crispy grilled cheese but it also smells like burnt egg which is not what I want my grilled cheese to smell like. So, I still prefer butter, sorry." It turns out she's not alone in this opinion.