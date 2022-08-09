People Eager To Try The Clash Dash Cereal At Walmart Might Want To Brace Themselves

"Clash of Clans" is a mobile strategy game that launched in 2012. In the game, you can "build your village, raise a clan, and compete in epic clan wars" against "millions of players worldwide," according to Apple. This year, for the game's 10th anniversary, the creators are doing some pretty special things to mark the occasion. The whole celebration hinges on the concept that "on the 10th Clashiversary a faulty Tesla tower sent Barb back in time, creating an alternative universe where Clash started in 1982 instead of 2012," as "Clash of Clans" posted on Twitter. This old-school celebration includes three mini games, including '90s-style racing game "Clash Dash," complete with gold coin power-ups and 2D Mario Party graphics (via Chew Boom).

In a surprising twist, the 10th anniversary celebration also includes a vintage-inspired cereal that draws heavily from the "Clash Dash" mini-game. Clearly targeting those of you gamers who are nostalgic for cereals you'll never have again, the breakfast item is available at Walmart in the U.S. — or at least it was.