Nina Dobrev And Julianne Hough Reveal The Fate Of Fresh Vine Wine - Exclusive
If wining and dining is your favorite pastime, then you probably know all about the brand Fresh Vine Wine. The company was co-founded by actresses Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev to create premium wines with exceptional taste. The famous friends pride themselves on supporting a healthy lifestyle, as Fresh Vine Wine's portfolio showcases a wine that has fewer calories and carbs and less sugar. Shoutout to all of the brand's gluten-free fans too!
During an exclusive interview, Dobrev, aka Elena Gilbert from "The Vampire Diaries," and Hough, seen on "Grease Live!," told Mashed all about how Fresh Vine Wine got started and even revealed its highest seller (it's a toss up between the Rosé and Pinot Noir). The brand, currently with over 143,000 Instagram followers, has six offerings, the newest being a delicious Sauvignon Blanc. Now, with the continuation of an expanding portfolio, the only question that remains is, "What's next for Fresh Vine Wine?" Mashed got the details from Dobrev and Hough during our sit-down.
Fresh Vine Wine will eventually go international
Don't worry, wine enthusiasts — according to Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, Fresh Vine Wine is here to stay. In fact, the brand's expansion plans include going international. Presently, the wine is available in North and South America, but there is talk of bringing Fresh Vine Wine elsewhere. Hough explained, "It's definitely in our plan to get to the UK at some point. We've got big plans for that, but slow and steady wins the race. It's actually funny. I say that and yet we're moving so fast. "
Dobrev chimed in by saying, "We're also in Puerto Rico and a few other places. I know they're talking to Canada, but there's so many laws [in] Canada with alcohol." She explained, "It's a little bit more complicated. It takes a little bit longer, but we're having all of those conversations and have been working on that for the last year." Now, your bar cart will have no problems being fully stocked.
According to a press release sent to Mashed, Fresh Vine Wine intends on "sweeping the food and beverage industry." This shouldn't be difficult considering its already quick success, with the company's worth at about $33 million as of August 2022 (via Stock Analysis). The brand focuses on being an "affordable luxury," with Nina and Julianne continuing to promote the wine to their fans around the world. That Rosé is already in our online checkout cart.
Head to Fresh Vine Wine's website or Instagram page to learn more about the new Sauvignon Blanc variety and other premium wine offerings.