Nina Dobrev And Julianne Hough Reveal The Fate Of Fresh Vine Wine - Exclusive

Don't worry, wine enthusiasts — according to Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, Fresh Vine Wine is here to stay. In fact, the brand's expansion plans include going international. Presently, the wine is available in North and South America, but there is talk of bringing Fresh Vine Wine elsewhere. Hough explained, "It's definitely in our plan to get to the UK at some point. We've got big plans for that, but slow and steady wins the race. It's actually funny. I say that and yet we're moving so fast. "

Dobrev chimed in by saying, "We're also in Puerto Rico and a few other places. I know they're talking to Canada, but there's so many laws [in] Canada with alcohol." She explained, "It's a little bit more complicated. It takes a little bit longer, but we're having all of those conversations and have been working on that for the last year." Now, your bar cart will have no problems being fully stocked.

According to a press release sent to Mashed, Fresh Vine Wine intends on "sweeping the food and beverage industry." This shouldn't be difficult considering its already quick success, with the company's worth at about $33 million as of August 2022 (via Stock Analysis). The brand focuses on being an "affordable luxury," with Nina and Julianne continuing to promote the wine to their fans around the world. That Rosé is already in our online checkout cart.

Head to Fresh Vine Wine's website or Instagram page to learn more about the new Sauvignon Blanc variety and other premium wine offerings.