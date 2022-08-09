Popeyes Is Bringing Back A Fan Favorite With This Menu Expansion
If you asked someone what first comes to mind when you mention Popeyes, they would probably say chicken sandwiches. While Popeyes is well-known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches, the company offers a wide array of Louisiana-inspired cooking that doesn't involve poultry. This includes red beans and rice, Cajun-seasoned fries, and even an impressive selection of seafood.
In 2013, Popeyes rolled out its "Cajun Surf & Turf" meal, which included butterfly shrimp, chicken tenders, a side, and a biscuit for the modest price of $4.99 (via QSR Magazine). In 2022, Popeyes re-released its $5 Shrimp Tackle Box, which includes eight pieces of butterfly shrimp, your choice of side, and a biscuit. While Food & Wine reported that the chain did launch its own version of a fish sandwich back in February 2021, the chain has seemingly always focused on serving up butterfly-style shrimp alongside its famous chicken and biscuits.
This focus on shrimp doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon — FoodSided reports that Popeyes is now bringing back its Hushpuppy Shrimp. Described as being coated in a hushpuppy-style crust, Hushpuppy Shrimp was available back in 2015, before vanishing for nearly seven years. Was Popeyes' Hushpuppy Shrimp popular when it was first released, and what can fans expect from the meal in 2022?
Some are more impressed with the shrimp than others
Although hushpuppies and shrimp aren't too unusual a combination (just ask the folks at Long John Silver's), is deep-frying shrimp in hushpuppy breading a good idea? While Popeyes obviously seems to think so, what does the general public think of combining these two classic seafood snacks?
According to comments on The Impulsive Buy from 2015, there seem to be a few pros and cons about the Hushpuppy Shrimp, which FoodSided notes has a "starting price of $6." While one reviewer claimed the shrimp tasted just like hushpuppies, they noted that there was far too much breading on the otherwise tiny shrimp. Another reviewer even claimed that, despite the overly generous breading, the shrimp tasted nothing like hushpuppies and the pieces were too thick and "well beyond crunchy."
YouTuber TheReportOfTheWeek reviewed the shrimp in 2016, around the time it first launched. He also noted an "imbalance" between the breading and shrimp, but praised the shrimp as being buttery and incredibly tender. The breading itself has a cornmeal-like flavor, as well as hints of Popeyes' classic Cajun spices. He even claimed that one wouldn't even need the included dipping sauce since the shrimp is so good on its own.
It seems that Popeyes' Hushpuppy Shrimp may not be everyone's favorite, but for others, it's a meal worth pursuing. Looks like you'll have to make your own decisions about if you want to drop $6 on this crispy seafaring meal.