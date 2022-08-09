Popeyes Is Bringing Back A Fan Favorite With This Menu Expansion

If you asked someone what first comes to mind when you mention Popeyes, they would probably say chicken sandwiches. While Popeyes is well-known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches, the company offers a wide array of Louisiana-inspired cooking that doesn't involve poultry. This includes red beans and rice, Cajun-seasoned fries, and even an impressive selection of seafood.

In 2013, Popeyes rolled out its "Cajun Surf & Turf" meal, which included butterfly shrimp, chicken tenders, a side, and a biscuit for the modest price of $4.99 (via QSR Magazine). In 2022, Popeyes re-released its $5 Shrimp Tackle Box, which includes eight pieces of butterfly shrimp, your choice of side, and a biscuit. While Food & Wine reported that the chain did launch its own version of a fish sandwich back in February 2021, the chain has seemingly always focused on serving up butterfly-style shrimp alongside its famous chicken and biscuits.

This focus on shrimp doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon — FoodSided reports that Popeyes is now bringing back its Hushpuppy Shrimp. Described as being coated in a hushpuppy-style crust, Hushpuppy Shrimp was available back in 2015, before vanishing for nearly seven years. Was Popeyes' Hushpuppy Shrimp popular when it was first released, and what can fans expect from the meal in 2022?