Dessert Enthusiasts Will Love Popeyes New Offerings

Popeyes is known for many things – delicious fried chicken and feathery biscuits, for example — but when it comes to its dessert menu, many foodies may draw a blank. But while Popeyes isn't as famous for its teats as other Southern-based chains like Dairy Queen, it still has offered the sweet-obsessed a chance to fulfill their cravings. Of course, its classic, cinnamon-dosed apple pie has always been a hit with customers who enjoy the sweeter side of life. But recently Popeyes seems to have decided to try venturing even further into the world of deserts.

Just this March, the chain brought a taste of New Orleans' famous beignets (which are like fried donuts coated with powdered sugar) with a fruit-filled touch to its menu for a limited time, per Brand Eating. And now Popeyes has once again upgraded its dessert game with one all-new exclusive treat and one returning item.