How To Get A Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Week This Summer
The return of summer marks the return of great deals that can only be found when temperatures start to rise. This season, Applebee's is rolling out a Blue Bahama Mama and All-American Mucho as part of its Star-Spangled Sips promotion, according to its website. Casey's released a limited-time BBQ brisket pizza for the summer months, per Business Wire. According to Mile High on the Cheap, Krispy Kreme is giving out a free dozen donuts after the purchase of one dozen from July 1-4.
These deals are true indications of what customers want, and this year, Popeyes is getting involved in the action with its famed chicken sandwich. Per Restaurant Business, the release of Popeyes chicken sandwich began a "chicken sandwich war" in August 2019. The sandwiches sold out quickly due to lines backing out the door and social media attention.
Today, the sandwich is back in stock, and you can get it for free this summer.
Deliver it right to your door
In order to score a free Popeyes chicken sandwich this summer, you must order your meal through Grubhub and spend a minimum of $20, per QSR magazine. Consumers who meet these requirements will also receive free shipping on their order. This offer is valid each Friday in June, July, and August and doesn't require a promo code to redeem.
To ensure you receive your chicken sandwich, be sure to select one from the menu. The savings will be applied instantly at checkout. This deal is not valid for the buffalo chicken sandwich.
If you're not yet familiar with Grubhub, starting a delivery is simple. After making an account, simply input your street address to see a list of restaurants available in your area, per Grubhub. You're also able to search Popeyes and see if a location is within your delivery range. You'll then be directed to the selected restaurant's menu to begin your order. After selection and check out, the only thing left to do is wait.