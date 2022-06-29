How To Get A Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Week This Summer

The return of summer marks the return of great deals that can only be found when temperatures start to rise. This season, Applebee's is rolling out a Blue Bahama Mama and All-American Mucho as part of its Star-Spangled Sips promotion, according to its website. Casey's released a limited-time BBQ brisket pizza for the summer months, per Business Wire. According to Mile High on the Cheap, Krispy Kreme is giving out a free dozen donuts after the purchase of one dozen from July 1-4.

These deals are true indications of what customers want, and this year, Popeyes is getting involved in the action with its famed chicken sandwich. Per Restaurant Business, the release of Popeyes chicken sandwich began a "chicken sandwich war" in August 2019. The sandwiches sold out quickly due to lines backing out the door and social media attention.

Today, the sandwich is back in stock, and you can get it for free this summer.