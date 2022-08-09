Mindy Kaling's Attempt At The Bear Spaghetti Has Instagram Drooling

If you're a fan of FX's "The Bear," which NPR called "a funny, raw, real drama," you're in good company. Mindy Kaling is also a professed fan of the show. Not only that, she was so into the back-of-house drama that she decided to cook one of the show's iconic dishes. In the last episode of the series, Carmy (who Mindy refers to as a "tortured chef") makes a pasta dish that his late brother loved. This is the dish that Mindy decided to replicate for her fans on Instagram, and, in her words, "transport myself into the Chicago food scene."

In an Instagram video, she first praised the writing and direction of "The Bear," as well as the performance of Jeremy Allen White. Then, she goes into foodie-mode, showing the sped-up cooking methodology favored by TikTokers showing their recipes. She begins with olive oil, smashed garlic, red pepper flakes, and then a big bunch of basil. Meanwhile, she cooks the spaghetti and preps an onion to go into the pot. Then, she melts butter with the onion and a can of tomatoes before blending the olive oil mixture together. Eventually, it all becomes the delicious pasta dish that she saw on the show. She captioned the video: "Immersing myself in the Chicago food scene, courtesy of "The Bear." Thank you, Chef. 🍝"