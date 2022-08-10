Chipotle's Employee Lawsuit Is Finally Over

You can't run a business without employees, and fair treatment of those employees is vital for keeping them around, and how businesses like restaurants chains treated employees during the pandemic became a significant issue. Per Pew Research Center, the rate of resigning workers reached a 20-year high in November of 2021, which was properly dubbed "The Great Resignation." Out of these employees who abruptly quit, 63% felt their pay was too low, 63% worried there was no room to move up in their current job, and 57% felt like they were being disrespected at work.

Additionally, 43% said they quit due to a lack of paid time off and insurance, which became even more important during a global pandemic. According to SHRM and research from Accountemps, nine out of 10 employees admitted to going to work even when they're sick. 40% of these workers say it's because they don't want to use a sick day, while 54% say they feel pressured by their employer to get work done anyway. Issues similar to these resulted in an investigation of New York City Chipotle locations, bringing forth a major payout, per CNBC.