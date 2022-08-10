Twisted Tea Just Dropped A New Adult Cocktail

There's nothing like a good cocktail to crank up a party, dinner, or really any social event. But as any cocktail connoisseur can tell you, alcohol is quite the acquired taste, and some simply can't get past the piercing harshness of it. Nowadays, though, there are plenty of spiked beverages on the market that almost completely mask the flavor of alcohol, or at least accentuate the best features of its flavor. From the ever-so-saturated selection of hard seltzers to flavored tequila cocktails in a can, there is truly something for everyone (everyone of legal age, of course).

Twisted Tea hard iced tea is a main player in the world of spiked beverages. The drink combines sweet iced tea with malt-based alcohol. Launched in 2001, the brand continues to release a variety of Twisted Tea flavors to this day, such as peach, blueberry, and half-and-half with lemonade. Now, with the help of spirit manufacturer Beam Suntory, a new limited-edition product has entered the scene, and it's Twisted Tea like you've never seen before.