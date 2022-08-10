Twisted Tea Just Dropped A New Adult Cocktail
There's nothing like a good cocktail to crank up a party, dinner, or really any social event. But as any cocktail connoisseur can tell you, alcohol is quite the acquired taste, and some simply can't get past the piercing harshness of it. Nowadays, though, there are plenty of spiked beverages on the market that almost completely mask the flavor of alcohol, or at least accentuate the best features of its flavor. From the ever-so-saturated selection of hard seltzers to flavored tequila cocktails in a can, there is truly something for everyone (everyone of legal age, of course).
Twisted Tea hard iced tea is a main player in the world of spiked beverages. The drink combines sweet iced tea with malt-based alcohol. Launched in 2001, the brand continues to release a variety of Twisted Tea flavors to this day, such as peach, blueberry, and half-and-half with lemonade. Now, with the help of spirit manufacturer Beam Suntory, a new limited-edition product has entered the scene, and it's Twisted Tea like you've never seen before.
Here's the tea
This month, Twisted Tea announced in a press release that it has stepped outside the box — or 12-pack. Through a partnership with Beam Suntory (which owns brands like Jim Beam and Maker's Mark) comes its latest product: Sweet Tea Whiskey. A deviation from the brand's usual recipe of sweet tea with a splash of malt liquor, this 32.5% ABV bottle is more like whiskey with a splash of sweet tea, which can be sipped solo or combined with mixers.
Though a new venture for the Twisted Tea brand, the concept of tea and whiskey is anything but new in other parts of the world. In China, for instance, one of the most popular cocktails is Scotch whiskey mixed with cold green tea, per The Globe and Mail. In Scotland, the Hot Toddy (whiskey with lemon, honey, and hot tea) can be traced back to the 18th century. Twisted Tea's Sweet Tea Whiskey, meanwhile, represents more American-preferred flavors with its use of Southern sweet tea.
For now, Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey is set to launch in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Ohio, Missouri, Texas, and military outlets. After the partners consider the response from consumers, reports Food Dive, the whiskey may be introduced in other markets.