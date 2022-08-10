How One Man's Love For Parmesan Cheese Is Beating The Odds On AGT

Cheese. It's one of those things that people seem to not be able to get enough of. You often hear people talk blissfully about creamy brie and camembert or extra sharp crumbly cheddars. Some cheese cravings are so powerful that they will sometimes cause contention between vegetarians and vegans (via The Guardian).

Research has found that cheese is, in fact, mildly addictive. It's not only the high fat content that causes this craving but other components such as casein that can cause a dopamine release in the brain. This is not necessarily a bad thing; some studies have suggested this may have anticancer and antioxidant attributes (via Healthline). When it comes down to it, many people don't need excuses to eat more cheese.

Of course, love is something some need to express in song. A quick YouTube search reveals many songs written and performed for the love of cheese including "The Cheese Rap" by Rhett and Link, "The Cheese Song" by Rubber Brick Studio, and more famously Tim Minchin's "Cheese," which he performed at the Royal Albert Hall to thousands of fans. Now there's a new song about cheese in town and it wasn't "America's Got Talent" judge's first choice to go to the next round.