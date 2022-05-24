The Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Parmesan Cheese, According To An Expert

If you only pull out the parmesan cheese when you need something to grate or shake over pasta, take it from us — you're missing out. There's a reason that Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano is called the "king of cheese."

Parmigiano-Reggiano from Italy is different from the American version of parmesan — and while they can both be delicious, it's easy to mix them up. Imitation parmesan rakes in almost as much money in annual sales as the officially name-protected cheese (via Food Navigator). To try to crack down on what they call fraud, the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium is testing out a sci-fi solution: Food-safe tracking devices on the cheese rind label to verify you're getting the Parmigiano-Reggiano you're paying for.

From purchasing to cutting to storing, there are plenty of mistakes you should avoid if you want to treat Parmigiano-Reggiano like true cheese royalty. So to help reach parm perfection, Mashed consulted cheese authority Molly Browne, an American Cheese Society certified cheese professional and the education manager for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.