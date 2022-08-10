Sam's Club Memberships Are Cheaper Than Ever Right Now

If you've never joined Sam's Club, it really isn't that exclusive. In fact, right now, the bar for membership is pretty low. On its website, Sam's Club says its typical membership fees range from $45 to $100 per year, but the typical isn't always in effect. It isn't at all uncommon for the warehouse chain to run limited-time specials on memberships. Not only does this bode well for hopeful members, but there's also a clear benefit for the bulk-buying outlet that Company Histories says Sam Walton founded in 1983 as a way to grow his business interests apart from Walmart: Having a bigger membership roll is a valuable commodity for Sam's Club.

As Sam's Club's privacy policy explains, the company shares members' information with corporate partners for marketing purposes. Therefore, the more members Sam's Club has, the more attractive it is as a partner for other businesses. The resulting synergy can be profitable for everyone involved. Right now, Sam's Club is offering one of its best discounts to drive up that membership count.