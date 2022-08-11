A Fan-Favorite Costco Appliance Is Now Available At Sam's Club, Too

Costco is a popular outlet for people looking to snag a great deal on items they use frequently, from apparel to groceries and much more. Zippia says that in September of 2021, Costco counted more than 111 million people among its membership rolls and generates upwards of $195 billion in revenue each year due to carrying beloved products.

Among those products are food items with cult followings, like Costco's private label Kirkland balsamic vinegar and maple syrup. However, Costco is far more than just a place that peddles its own food wares. A quick glimpse at Costco's website reveals the availability of other brands like KitchenAid, LG, Neutrogena, Samsung, and Whirlpool plus appliances, electronics, and home goods.

Because Costco offers such a wide array of brands and products, many times it isn't the only place where you can find specific items. In fact, you can often find identical items at one of Costco's direct competitors.