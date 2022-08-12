What You Need To Know About Bad Bunny's New Steakhouse

Bad Bunny's newest artistic release is not another song, but a restaurant. On Friday, August 12, the global pop sensation will be dropping a steakhouse on Miami residents, rather than a new reggaeton-trap album. Despite the star having a very successful music career, earning over $20 million from his music ventures alone, Bad Bunny also has a passion for food, with his one of his favorite cuisines being his native Puerto Rican (via Ocean Drive).

This isn't the first time the artist has taken on projects in the food space, as Bad Bunny's collab with Cheetos last year had him developing a chips-themed clothing line with Adidas and donating money to students in the Hispanic community. When Miami food and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman approached the rapper about a partnership regarding a new business endeavor, the singer took it, reports the Miami Herald. Their joint creation, Gekkō, will not only fuse together different cuisines, but it will also join together the different nightlife experiences of Miami under one roof.