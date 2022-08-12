Reddit Just Spotted The Starbucks Fall Flavor Everyone's Waiting For

Since its creation in 2003, the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks has been stealing hearts and inspiring countless other pumpkin spice-flavored snacks. Approximately 20 million pumpkin spice lattes are sold at Starbucks each year, making it the chain's most popular seasonal drink (via South Florida Reporter).

Despite the PSL's present-day success, the drink almost didn't exist. In an interview with CBS News, Peter Dukes, the man credited as "the father of the pumpkin spice latte," explained that the drink almost didn't make it to even the prototype stage. Starbucks wasn't sure customers would be interested in the pumpkin spice flavor, but ultimately the chain decided to give the unique drink a go, and the rest is history.

In recent years, pumpkin spice latte fans have kept their eyes peeled all summer, excitedly waiting for a hint as to when the PSL will return to the Starbucks menu. Well, the hints have been dropped, and we officially know when we can buy our first pumpkin spice latte of 2022.