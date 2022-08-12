Reddit Just Spotted The Starbucks Fall Flavor Everyone's Waiting For
Since its creation in 2003, the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks has been stealing hearts and inspiring countless other pumpkin spice-flavored snacks. Approximately 20 million pumpkin spice lattes are sold at Starbucks each year, making it the chain's most popular seasonal drink (via South Florida Reporter).
Despite the PSL's present-day success, the drink almost didn't exist. In an interview with CBS News, Peter Dukes, the man credited as "the father of the pumpkin spice latte," explained that the drink almost didn't make it to even the prototype stage. Starbucks wasn't sure customers would be interested in the pumpkin spice flavor, but ultimately the chain decided to give the unique drink a go, and the rest is history.
In recent years, pumpkin spice latte fans have kept their eyes peeled all summer, excitedly waiting for a hint as to when the PSL will return to the Starbucks menu. Well, the hints have been dropped, and we officially know when we can buy our first pumpkin spice latte of 2022.
The Starbucks pumpkin spice latte is returning very soon
If you've been impatiently waiting for the pumpkin spice latte to return to Starbucks, your wait is almost over. On August 11, one Starbucks employee shared a photo on Reddit revealing their stockpile of pumpkin spice-flavored sauce. Other baristas commented that their Starbucks locations go through anywhere from three to six jugs of sauce a day during "peak pumpkin spice season."
Another Starbucks barista posted a photo on Reddit of their pumpkin spice latte sign. The sign reads, "Chrissy, wake up! Pumpkin is back August 30th!" and features some drawings also in reference to the Netflix show "Stranger Things." You know, because America is as obsessed with "Stranger Things" as it is with anything pumpkin spice.
A few other Starbucks employees commented that they didn't think they were allowed to announce launch dates, to which another barista responded, "Pumpkin spice breaks all the rules." Makes sense, considering how Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte didn't even contain real pumpkin until a few years ago.