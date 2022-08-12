Is Kroger Really Letting Customers Gamble In The Store?

You may have been shopping at your local grocery store and thought, "The only way this grocery store could make my shopping trip better is if they had a dedicated area for people to go gamble." It sounds nice, doesn't it? After buying your milk and bread for the week and finishing up in the grocery store produce department, you can go to the casino by Aisle 7 and engage your fellow shoppers in a round of Baccarat or slots to try and score a couple of extra bucks for the ride home. While your local grocer probably doesn't have any future plans to install any Vegas-style slot machines near the checkout lane, it seems that one grocery company is making an attractive offer to sports fans looking to make some bank on their next grocery run.

According to Cleveland.com, grocery store giant Kroger seems to have plans to install sports gambling kiosks in their stores. Kroger, alongside ACME Fresh Markets, are two of over 1,100 businesses that have applied to have these gambling kiosks installed in their stores. Winsight Grocery Business reports that, should Kroger's application be accepted, customers will be able to freely gamble in their local Kroger store starting January 1. While Kroger changed grocery stores forever, why exactly turn to gambling in the first place? Why are so many Ohio businesses applying to have gambling kiosks installed, even if they normally have nothing to do with gambling?