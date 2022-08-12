Rice Krispies' Spooky Halloween Cereal Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

It's almost the time of year for pint-sized ghosts, goblins, and princesses to grace your front doors, looking for candy. This means it's also the season of familiar products donning their Halloween alter-egos, adopting macabre hues and ghastly shapes. After all, you haven't fully enjoyed the Halloween experience until you've devoured an orange-middled Oreo, a Cheetos rib cage, a Frankenstein Peep, or one of many Pillsbury-themed cookies. One surefire way to embrace October 31, however, is by digging into a milky bowl of one of the many available nightmarish breakfast cereals.

Over the years, the manufacturers of the nation's most popular cereal brands have lunged aboard the "seasonal offerings" train, taking a particular liking to this holiday of the horrid. Who could forget Cap'n Crunch's Halloween Crunch, a cereal that WRKR said came in ghost shapes and "like all Cap'n Crunch cereals, will surely rip the roof of your mouth off?" Insider reminisces about Frosted Flakes Chocolate Cereal with spooky marshmallow-shaped bats and ghosts, Reese's Puffs peanut butter and chocolate-flavored bats, and Monster Mash, a blend of the retro monster-ish "Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry." And, there once was a cereal named for "The Real Ghostbusters" animated franchise bearing fruity bursts with marshmallow ghosts (via Mr. Breakfast). But now, fans of Snap, Crackle, and Pop can enjoy a frightful version of the cereal that talks.