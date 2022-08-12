33% Of People Surveyed Say This Is Their Favorite Munchkin Flavor At Dunkin'

Munchkins from Dunkin' are essentially donut holes — circular, bite-sized treats packed with all the flavor of an actual donut. However, Dunkin' was far from the first to market this idea.

As Reader's Digest explains, you can't understand the donut hole without first digging into the history of the donut itself. Donuts were invented in the mid-19th century when the mother of a New England ship captain decided to deep fry dough. The dough was then flavored with nutmeg, cinnamon, and lemon rind. Hanson, the son and aforementioned captain, made a hole through the donut with a tin pepper box, creating the very first donut hole.

According to Dunkin's website, Munchkins in particular were added to the menu in the 1970s using the same method: cutting out leftover dough from the center a regular-sized donut. The treats are wildly popular, as Dunkin' reports selling as many as 3.3 billion donut holes and donuts in a single year. With that in mind, Mashed conducted a survey to find out which type of Munchkin readers like the best.