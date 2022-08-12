José Andrés Just Gave Another Warning About The Ukraine Crisis

Since the onset of Russia's war on Ukraine in February, volunteers from around the world have lent their time — and, in some cases, their lives — by bringing hot meals and other essential services to those in need. At the helm of one of the most prolific emergency meal programs is José Andrés, the Spanish-American chef and humanitarian behind the nonprofit World Central Kitchen (WCK). His culinary and cultural impact and efforts to aid those in need earned him the National Humanities Medal in 2016 (per the National Endowment for the Humanities). The WCK has provided more than 130 million meals to Ukrainians in the past six months (via Reuters).

Even after a World Central Kitchen location in Kharkiv was bombed in April, the volunteers set up shop at another location in the city to continue their mission (via Twitter). And in the days that followed, Andrés tweeted about the organization's work in Kyiv. As the war continues to devastate Ukraine and its people, Andrés told Reuters that he's calling on countries to unite with Ukraine by supporting WCK as a harsh winter looms.