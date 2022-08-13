Cinnabon Has A Fun Freebie For Better Call Saul Fans

"Better Call Saul" is part of a TV dynasty. What started as a spin-off and prequel to the already popular "Breaking Bad" has now become an empire of its own, so much so that AV Club calls it "one of the best shows going." And, there are few collabs more fitting than that of "Better Call Saul" and a good 'ol cinnamon bun from Cinnabon — but that was not the show's initial intention. The show, which began in 2015, was not drawn in by Cinnabon's usual attraction via scent, but rather, as Fast Company explains, once used a throwaway line that sparked something bigger than they ever imagined.

Cinnabon heard the line and managed to turn it into a partnership that then transitioned into a major plot point for one of the show's main characters. The team's quick reaction at the mention of their chain has managed to secure its place in the show's canon, becoming a long-standing partner through to the very last episode. And, to celebrate the end of an era, Cinnabon and the show have collaborated for one final hoorah.