The Italian 'Hitler Wine' Controversy, Explained

In the past couple of years, several brands have reevaluated their packaging and mascots because they either perpetuated racist stereotypes or were culturally insensitive. One food mascot that you will not see anymore is Aunt Jemima. In 2021, PepsiCo announced in a press release that Aunt Jemima syrup would be rebranded as Pearl Milling Company because the former logo was compared to a racist caricature known as "mammy" who, according to Ferris State University, "was posited as proof that [Black people] – in this case, [B]lack women – were contented, even happy, as slaves."

In 2020, Land O'Lakes announced that it was changing its logo in the leadup to its 100th anniversary to "reflect the foundation and heart of our company culture." But as Insider points out, the brand also received criticism for featuring a Native American woman as its logo, which some people associated with negative stereotypes and the abuse of Native American women. These companies that were called out for their controversial logos made changes, but one winemaker in Italy is protective of its controversial "historical" line of wines, which feature dictators like Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin (via Vice).