The 'Piping Hot' Perk Burger King Is Offering Through The End Of August
Before the pandemic hit and changed life as we knew it, Restaurant Dive declared 2020 "the year of the breakfast wars." All trends were pointing toward breakfast being the most profitable meal for fast food chains until people were no longer commuting or going anywhere for that matter. Taco Bell completely dropped breakfast from its menu, while other chains cut certain menu items (per CNBC). Wendy's, on the other hand, boldly introduced a new breakfast menu in the early days of the pandemic. Despite what most would consider bad timing, Wendy's breakfast quickly found success, and that started a race for the other fast food restaurants to revive their breakfast menus.
Lauren Silberman, a restaurant analyst for Credit Suisse, told Today that even though breakfast has not quite returned to full force since the pandemic, it is the most lucrative meal of the day. McDonald's currently dominates fast food breakfast with 27% of customer traffic, but other chains are offering exciting limited-time menu items and discounts for loyalty members in order to compete. Burger King, for example, is offering a deal to Royal Perks members to put itself back on the fast food breakfast map (via Chew Boom). And it involves an item that the company says is "golden brown" and "piping hot."
Royal Perks members can get a free order of French toast sticks with an order of $1 or more
Even though several fast food chains now have French toast sticks, Burger King wants to remind everyone that it was the first brand to offer them, way back in 1985 (via Chew Boom). Members of BK's Royal Perks program can claim a free three-piece order of "piping hot" French toast sticks if they spend $1 or more now through August 31. The purchase can be made through the app or online and must be during breakfast hours to redeem.
Many people see this as a clap back to Wendy's, which started selling the fluffy, syrupy treats earlier this month (via Restaurant Business Online). Wendy's was a bit late to the party, as Sonic, Roy Rogers, McDonald's, and Jack in the Box already have or have had a version of the on-the-go breakfast treat on offer (via Restaurant Business Online). Burger King is clearly trying to reclaim its stake in the French toast game with this deal, since it pioneered the "dripless" maple-flavored sauce back in the 1980s, prompting others to make their own copycat recipes.