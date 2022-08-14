The 'Piping Hot' Perk Burger King Is Offering Through The End Of August

Before the pandemic hit and changed life as we knew it, Restaurant Dive declared 2020 "the year of the breakfast wars." All trends were pointing toward breakfast being the most profitable meal for fast food chains until people were no longer commuting or going anywhere for that matter. Taco Bell completely dropped breakfast from its menu, while other chains cut certain menu items (per CNBC). Wendy's, on the other hand, boldly introduced a new breakfast menu in the early days of the pandemic. Despite what most would consider bad timing, Wendy's breakfast quickly found success, and that started a race for the other fast food restaurants to revive their breakfast menus.

Lauren Silberman, a restaurant analyst for Credit Suisse, told Today that even though breakfast has not quite returned to full force since the pandemic, it is the most lucrative meal of the day. McDonald's currently dominates fast food breakfast with 27% of customer traffic, but other chains are offering exciting limited-time menu items and discounts for loyalty members in order to compete. Burger King, for example, is offering a deal to Royal Perks members to put itself back on the fast food breakfast map (via Chew Boom). And it involves an item that the company says is "golden brown" and "piping hot."