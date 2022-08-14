King's Hawaiian Is Recalling Multiple Pretzel Products. Here's Why

King's Hawaiian bread products have been around since the 1950s, according to the King's Hawaiian website. In those early days, the sweet bread was made at a bakery in Hawaii by Robert R. Taira. It found its way to California, and from there, King's Hawaiian rolls really took off. According to Reader's Digest, the brand's original sweet rolls are a riff on classic Portuguese sweet bread, whose ingredients included sugar, flour, milk, yeast, and, in some cases, pineapple juice. They are also soft and fluffy.

Over the years, King's Hawaiian has added other offerings to its product catalog, including its line of BBQ sauce. Per a January 2022 article from Baking Business, the bread maker has also launched Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns as well as slider buns. Those are joined by the brand's pretzel bites. But if you have these King's Hawaiian items in your pantry, you should know that the company has recently issued a recall.