King's Hawaiian Is Recalling Multiple Pretzel Products. Here's Why
King's Hawaiian bread products have been around since the 1950s, according to the King's Hawaiian website. In those early days, the sweet bread was made at a bakery in Hawaii by Robert R. Taira. It found its way to California, and from there, King's Hawaiian rolls really took off. According to Reader's Digest, the brand's original sweet rolls are a riff on classic Portuguese sweet bread, whose ingredients included sugar, flour, milk, yeast, and, in some cases, pineapple juice. They are also soft and fluffy.
Over the years, King's Hawaiian has added other offerings to its product catalog, including its line of BBQ sauce. Per a January 2022 article from Baking Business, the bread maker has also launched Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns as well as slider buns. Those are joined by the brand's pretzel bites. But if you have these King's Hawaiian items in your pantry, you should know that the company has recently issued a recall.
King's Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling pretzel products
King's Hawaiian shared on Facebook that it was voluntarily recalling "Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites out of an abundance of caution." A third-party manufacturer recalled an ingredient contained in all three products "due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum." According to the FDA, Cronobacter sakazakii can cause "fever, vomiting and, urinary tract infection." Clostridium botulinum can lead to severe food poisoning that could result in double or blurred vision, and muscle weakness, among other problems. Moreover, botulism is potentially fatal.
The food agency identified the manufacturer of the recalled ingredient as Lyons Magnus. Concerns about potential contamination also led Lyons Magnus to recall 53 nutritional and beverage products, which include Premier Protein Shakes. As reported by Axios, 32 more items have since been added. The FDA notes that the King's Hawaiian pretzel products have not been linked with any reported illnesses. However, King's Hawaiian suggests throwing them out if you have them. The company also emphasized that none of its other breads are affected by this recall.