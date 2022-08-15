The Famous World Leader José Andrés Was Just Seen Meeting With

They may have been working on the same side, in a sense, since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, but it took half a year before World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés got to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy face-to-face in the country's capital city, Kyiv. When both men greeted each other it was first with a handshake followed by a warm hug (via Twitter).

They had much to talk about. In a video shared by the Ukrainian president on his social media channels, the humanitarian chef appeared to explain the work that World Central Kitchen had carried out since the beginning of the war, along with photographs that were taken to document WCK'S efforts to feed Ukraine's refugees, per Instagram.

According to a release sent out by the Presidential Palace, Andrés told Zelenskyy, "We will be ready to help the regions that will be de-occupied already in the first hours," and as soon as areas are liberated from Russian occupation. Zelenskyy was quoted as saying, "We appreciate your help to Ukrainians from the first day of full-scale Russian aggression and your presence in Ukraine at this difficult moment. Thank you for devoting a significant part of your time to our country."