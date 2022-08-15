The Real Reason One Of France's Oldest Cheeses Is Disappearing

When it comes to making a snack, 2,000 years of production sounds like a pretty good run. According to Taste of France Magazine, that's how long Salers cheese has been made in Salers village in Auvergne, France. This OG of the fromage world is made entirely from raw cow's milk rather than its different-tasting counterpart, pasteurized milk. As the publication tells it, the cheese has notes of "grass, hay, nuts, hazelnut, and citrus butter." Though this cheese has been around for quite some time, there are some strict rules in place to ensure Salers' authenticity today.

The Appellation d'Origine Protégée (AOP) is a system of certifying products to ensure certain attributes are met including where the product is from and how it's made (via fourme-ambert). When it comes to Salers, to land that AOP stamp of approval, Food & Wine explains, the AOP requires, among other things, that "the cheeses must be produced by Salers cows with a minimum of 75% of their feed coming from grass in local pastures." Unfortunately, there is a major weather phenomenon stopping these cows from feeding on the food source required to make Salers cheese.