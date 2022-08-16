We Finally Know When Halo Top's Fan-Favorite Fall Flavor Will Hit Shelves
How do you know when fall is approaching? Do you go by the calendar, or is there something else that tells you the seasons have truly changed? It could be the weather — that cool, crisp edge returning to the evening breeze — or the views, like the golden sun slanting through leaves shifting between shades of green, gold, orange, and red, or the silvery sparkle of the first frost on the lawn.
One surefire tell for lots of folks? Fall foods often start making an appearance long before the autumnal equinox that's listed on the calendar. For some people, fall is marked by the return of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, while for others, it's all about stocking up on candy for Halloween, even if that means grabbing snack-sized Snickers bars from a CVS display in August. Those with a sweet tooth and ice cream lovers alike might share one specific fall signifier: the return of Halo Top's seasonal autumn flavor, which was just announced.
Halo Top Pumpkin Pie returns
It seems like fall is hotter and hotter every year. Actually, thanks to climate change, it really is (via National Geographic). So when the calendar does suggest that the time for cozy cups of spiced cider and cocoa is near, the temperature could still tell a different story. There may be days when a cold treat could help beat the fall heat. Halo Top seems eager to fit that bill with an ice cream that can offer autumn flavors even if it's still 90 degrees out.
According to an email sent to Mashed, Halo Top Pumpkin Pie ice cream will be back in stores starting September 1, and will be available through the end of November. Each pint is filled with pumpkin pie ice cream and bits of pie crust swirl and clocks 360 calories per container. It's also got more protein per serving than traditional pumpkin pie, in case the protein content of dessert is important to people. But how does it taste? One reviewer said of the seasonal flavor, "The texture is so on point that I would have never guessed it to be a light ice cream," and another praised "the hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, with a slight bite from the salt." But they didn't say whether it was 90 degrees outside when they ate it.