We Finally Know When Halo Top's Fan-Favorite Fall Flavor Will Hit Shelves

It seems like fall is hotter and hotter every year. Actually, thanks to climate change, it really is (via National Geographic). So when the calendar does suggest that the time for cozy cups of spiced cider and cocoa is near, the temperature could still tell a different story. There may be days when a cold treat could help beat the fall heat. Halo Top seems eager to fit that bill with an ice cream that can offer autumn flavors even if it's still 90 degrees out.

According to an email sent to Mashed, Halo Top Pumpkin Pie ice cream will be back in stores starting September 1, and will be available through the end of November. Each pint is filled with pumpkin pie ice cream and bits of pie crust swirl and clocks 360 calories per container. It's also got more protein per serving than traditional pumpkin pie, in case the protein content of dessert is important to people. But how does it taste? One reviewer said of the seasonal flavor, "The texture is so on point that I would have never guessed it to be a light ice cream," and another praised "the hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, with a slight bite from the salt." But they didn't say whether it was 90 degrees outside when they ate it.