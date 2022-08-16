The Funny Reason Mattel Is Suing A Chip Brand

Nothing is fair game when it comes to using trademarked material, and everyone's favorite doll — Barbie, of course — is at the center of the latest trademark violation scandal. The New York Daily News reports that Mattel, Inc., Barbie's parent company, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the food company Rap Snacks for using its branding on packages of new Nicki Minaj Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips, which features lettering similar to the Barbie logo and a graphic of Minaj wearing a Barbie logo necklace on the front. (Minaj has described herself as Barbie-like, and has multiple songs that reference Barbie.)

When Rap Snacks first released the Nicki Minaj Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips, the company took to Instagram to call the collaboration the "biggest brand partnership we've done since 2016." Instagrammers took to the comments to share their excitement, and it seems with such enthusiasm, they will most likely miss the potato chips if they have to stop being sold. "This is the best news ever," wrote @otmroom while @norfolkmaraj chimed in, "MY QUEEN IS QUEENING AGAIN."