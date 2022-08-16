Survey Reveals 27% Of People Think This Fast-Food Restaurant Is Overpriced

What goes up must come down. But when it comes to consumer prices, what goes down will come back up. Take fast-food restaurant prices, for instance. Although fast food got its start a century ago, per Smithsonian, it took some time before fast-food prices found their footing as affordable-for-the-many, according to Fortune. On the bright side, we had a good long run during which fast food became increasingly affordable in the U.S. On the not so bright side, fast-food prices are now on an inflation-driven upswing.

Although consumer price inflation looks like it might have reached and gone past its peak as of the end of July (having gone from over 9% in June to 8.5% in July, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), menu prices at all restaurants are still on their way up. In fact, the "food away from home" category of consumer prices (the category that includes restaurants) is currently up 7.6% from this time last year.

Fast food is no exception, according to Yahoo Finance, which points out that fast-food chicken sandwich prices are up 18% from a year ago. Fast-food chicken sandwich inflation is up more than 200% compared with inflation in general. But is that going to change how people perceive, say, Chick-fil-A's prices as compared with restaurants that aren't known for their chicken sandwiches? Like, say, Five Guys, which doesn't even offer one? With that in mind, Mashed asked readers to weigh in.