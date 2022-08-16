The Cafe That Will Give Stranger Things Fans Serious FOMO

When singer Kate Bush released the song "Running Up That Hill" in 1985, it reached No. 3 among the top singles in the U.K. and No. 30 in the United States (per Bush's official website). Now, 37 years later, the song has reached No. 1 status due to its revival in the phenomenally popular Netflix series "Stranger Things." It's one of those shows that defies the generational gap. It appeals to Gen X for its sense of nostalgia and to Gen Z for its fantastical and intriguing story. It also features a lot of food items that were popular in the 1980s, such as New Coke and TaB.

But with such popularity, how will people get their fix of the show between seasons? You can host an '80s-themed party with music by Bush, Madonna, and Cyndi Lauper and turn up with crimped hair, lace gloves, and blue eye shadow. Or you can buy Eggo waffles and snacks popular three decades ago and have a watch party. But what if you could take it one step further? What if you could visit a restaurant that was not only like stepping back in time, but featured fully immersive aspects of the hit show?