Why Denny's Is Begging You To 'Bring Your Bestie To Work'

Most businesses frown on bringing a friend to work. They worry that you're going to be too busy hanging out or shooting the breeze than getting any "real work" done. While you can argue that you do better with a friend here or make some sort of comparison between how much better your friend is to work with than any of your co-workers, chances are those excuses aren't going to fly. Denny's, on the other hand, is openly encouraging workers to bring their friends to work to see the magic of working in America's diner.

According to Nation's Restaurant News, Denny's encourages its workers to "bring their bestie" to work — literally. As part of the "Friendployees" campaign, employees were told to encourage their best friend to apply for a job at Denny's and enjoy the "friend-friendly" environment that Denny's supposedly has. Employees wouldn't just get to work with their best friend, but also have a chance to win an all-expense paid trip for two to any destination in the United States if they apply alongside a friend (via PR Newswire).

But why did Denny's suddenly lean into the idea of making work all about being with your friend? While a good work environment of people whom you get along with it is always a selling point, why try to make a local Denny's sound like it's the hippest place to hang out with your pals?