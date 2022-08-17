The Summer Spreads Aldi Fans Want To Try

Aldi superfan @adventuresinadli took to Instagram to share two spreads from the budget-minded grocery store that are making an appearance on shelves. Each seasonal spread features a fruity summer flavor: watermelon and strawberry rhubarb. "I'll take one of each of these yummy summer fruit spreads! Watermelon?! Yes plzzzzz! Have you tried them yet?" @adventuresinaldi captioned the post. Each jar is 11.2 ounces, and carries a $2.99 price tag.

For the most part, Aldi shoppers seemed eager to add these late summer snacks to their shopping carts. One user wrote, "Wow" accompanied by a couple fire emojis, while another had more nuanced thoughts to share: "Yes! I bought the watermelon.. bu t I can't tell it's watermelon. It's still delish and am enjoying it with melted brie." On the other hand, another commenter was slightly less enthusiastic. "Not enough flavor in it but it's good," they wrote.

If you're feeling inspired by these fruity spreads and interested in whipping up your own homemade variety, might we suggest our Instant Pot strawberry jam recipe? There are a few tips and tricks you should know about before attempting to make jam from scratch. For instance, you don't want to make too big of a batch in one go, and you want to be careful about only using unblemished fruits (via The Spruce Eats). Oh, and this homemade jam hack changes everything.