The Summer Spreads Aldi Fans Want To Try
As autumn approaches, families across the country are scrambling to enjoy their most popular recipes of the summer while the weather is still warm. If you're the one hosting the summer season's final hurrah, then there's only one way you should be starting the festivities: summer spreads and dips. While the main course may be the highlight of the event, the appetizers set the stage for all the tasty goods still to come. Whether you are scooping your dip up with chips or spreading it on a slice of freshly baked bread, there are so many crowd-pleasing recipes you can whip up to impress your guests.
If you are a fan of savory dips, you have an abundance of options to choose from, such as hummus, guacamole, artichoke dip, and pimento cheese. That said, store-bought spreads that lean more sweet and fruity are a little harder to come by. If you're looking for the perfect counterpart to your chips and dip or charcuterie board that isn't super savory, Aldi has some sweet summer spreads that could round off your buffet table (via Instagram).
Aldi's seasonal spreads feature iconic summer fruits
Aldi superfan @adventuresinadli took to Instagram to share two spreads from the budget-minded grocery store that are making an appearance on shelves. Each seasonal spread features a fruity summer flavor: watermelon and strawberry rhubarb. "I'll take one of each of these yummy summer fruit spreads! Watermelon?! Yes plzzzzz! Have you tried them yet?" @adventuresinaldi captioned the post. Each jar is 11.2 ounces, and carries a $2.99 price tag.
For the most part, Aldi shoppers seemed eager to add these late summer snacks to their shopping carts. One user wrote, "Wow" accompanied by a couple fire emojis, while another had more nuanced thoughts to share: "Yes! I bought the watermelon.. bu t I can't tell it's watermelon. It's still delish and am enjoying it with melted brie." On the other hand, another commenter was slightly less enthusiastic. "Not enough flavor in it but it's good," they wrote.
If you're feeling inspired by these fruity spreads and interested in whipping up your own homemade variety, might we suggest our Instant Pot strawberry jam recipe? There are a few tips and tricks you should know about before attempting to make jam from scratch. For instance, you don't want to make too big of a batch in one go, and you want to be careful about only using unblemished fruits (via The Spruce Eats). Oh, and this homemade jam hack changes everything.