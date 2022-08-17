Outback Steakhouse's New Combo Meals Include A Nashville Staple

A menu item from Nashville may seem out of place at the Australian-themed Outback Steakhouse, but when you dive into the restaurant's history, it's really not. Despite the Aussie voiceovers in the commercials and menu items that have some Australian buzz words like "mate" and "kookaburra," Outback captures the American stereotypes of Australia, not the actual cuisine (via LA Weekly). Though the chain has never claimed to serve authentic Australian dishes, the marketing can be a bit misleading, especially when Aussie natives visit the restaurant.

A writer for The Californian was dining at the steakhouse with a friend who was from Australia, and she was surprised when the Mixed Grill was shrimp, baby back ribs, and chicken when it traditionally includes sausage, liver, and bacon. If you don't go into Outback expecting authentic Australian food though, you will most likely have a decent meal. The Bloomin' Onion is famous for a reason. Now, the chain has added new combo meals that are intended to be easy on the wallet (via ChewBoom).