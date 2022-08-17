McDonald's Pokémon Promotion Is Officially Coming Back

In 2021, McDonald's celebrated the 25th anniversary of the beloved Pokémon franchise with all kinds of collectable goodies (per Bulbapedia). With a true "gotta catch 'em all" attitude, fans flocked to the fast-food chain in droves to get their hands on the card sets and toys that were featured. From that promotion alone, it's plain to see that Pokémon is just as popular as ever!

We're happy to say that Pokémon trainers can rejoice once again, because McDonald's has decided to bring back the magic this year. The restaurant chain posted a photo of a bright yellow Happy Meal box with Pikachu's cheery smile and cute little ears with the caption "It's back" (via Twitter). The posts were flooded with overjoyed commenters expressing their excitement over the announcement. On Instagram, fans were ready to hit the drive thru, saying, "Gonna go order a happy meal" and "Grandma wake up, Pikachu box is back." Has a Happy Meal ever made anyone as happy as this?