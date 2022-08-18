Rachel Recchia's Favorite Bachelorette Group Date Was All About Cheese

If you are a fan of "The Bachelorette," then you're likely watching this historical season full of world travels and dates full of different European city's cultures. This season not only has two Bachelorettes spearheading this experience but they are also spending their time on a cruise instead of in hotels like they usually do. This means more world travel, more cultures to experience, and, of course, double the drama.

This week's episode of "The Bachelorette" is no different than the rest. And while we may wonder why we don't see "The Bachelor" contestants eating on their dates, we aren't thinking that of this season's "The Bachelorette."

Rachel Recchia, one of the two Bachelorettes this season, decided to take four of her suitors on one of the most fascinating dates we have seen in a while. However, for cheese lovers like Rachel, this date is definitely of special interest. A European country, four attractive suitors, and cheese. What else could a Bachelorette ask for?